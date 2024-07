TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 opens today. The critical consensus is mixed, with the film just falling short of a fresh Rotten Tomatoes score at 55%. Box Office Pro still projects a strong first place opening week domestically, with the movie potentially taking $70-$85 million for the three-day weekend, and $115–$135 million for the longer five-day holiday weekend. Internationally, the film has already earned $25 million according to The Numbers.