The first American trailer for The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. The movie went through a long release date delay as it looked for a theatrical distributor after Warner Bros. opted out of doing so. It crash lands in theaters in February.

Porky and Daffy, the classic animated odd couple, turn into unlikely heroes when their antics at the local bubble gum factory uncover a secret alien mind control plot. Against all odds, the two are determined to save their town (and the world!)…that is if they don’t drive each other crazy in the process.