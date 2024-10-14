TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney has launched the trailer for An Almost Christmas Story, which can be viewed above.

The third in a trilogy of holiday-themed shorts produced for Disney+ by Academy Award winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Roma), the animated tale is inspired from the 2020 true event of Rocky, an owl that had been discovered and rescued from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. An Almost Christmas Story imagines a young owl named Moon hiding a tree from a dangerous threat when the tree is cut down and becomes the Christmas tree for Rockefeller Center. Moon quickly ventures out through the sprawling metropolis when it befriends a young human named Luna.

The short is directed by acclaimed filmmaker David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon, Peter Pan & Wendy). It features the voice talents of John C. Reilly, Jim Gaffigan, Natasha Lyonne, and Cary Christopher as Moon and Estella Madrigal as Luna. It will soar onto Disney+ on November 15.