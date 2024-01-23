TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The nominees up for Academy Awards for films released in 2023 have been announced. Here are the nods in animation categories.

Best Animated Feature

– The Boy and the Heron

– Elemental

– Nimona

– Robot Dreams

– Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short

– Letter to a Pig

– Ninety-Five Senses

– Our Uniform

– Pachyderme

– War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko

Best Visual Effects

– The Creator

– Godzilla Minus One

– Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

– Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

– Napoleon

The winners of the 96th Academy Awards will be revealed on Sunday, March 10, 2024.