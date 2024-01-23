The nominees up for Academy Awards for films released in 2023 have been announced. Here are the nods in animation categories.
Best Animated Feature
– The Boy and the Heron
– Elemental
– Nimona
– Robot Dreams
– Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Animated Short
– Letter to a Pig
– Ninety-Five Senses
– Our Uniform
– Pachyderme
– War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko
Best Visual Effects
– The Creator
– Godzilla Minus One
– Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
– Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
– Napoleon
The winners of the 96th Academy Awards will be revealed on Sunday, March 10, 2024.