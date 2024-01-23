The nominees up for Academy Awards for films released in 2023 have been announced. Here are the nods in animation categories.

Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko

Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

The winners of the 96th Academy Awards will be revealed on Sunday, March 10, 2024.