TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A new trailer for the indie animated feature Hitpig! is now online, and you can check it out in the player above (but be warned that it seems to give away the plot of the entire film). It arrives in theaters nationwide November 1st.

Produced by Aniventure (Animal Farm, Stitch Head) and distributed by Viva Pictures (2023 Sundance Film Festival selection The Amazing Maurice) with animation by Cinesite (The Addams Family 2, Iwájú, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem), the all-new animated feature film Hitpig! will release only in theaters nationwide in the U.S. on November 1.

“We are delighted to see indie animation continuing on its incredible growth trajectory at the theatrical level. With Hitpig!’s witty humor, thrilling adventures and a touching story about friendship and self-discovery, the title is a standout addition to our slate,” said Victor Elizalde, CEO of Viva Pictures.

Aniventure’s Chief Commercial Officer Joe Della Rosa added, “Viva Pictures has proven themselves to be one of the best and most efficient distributors of animated family films in the business. They have continued to believe in the importance of the theatrical experience for families, and we’re excited to be partnering with them on bringing Hitpig! to the big screen.”