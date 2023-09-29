TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A trailer for the animation documentary Pencils vs. Pixiels is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The movie features interviews with several notable animators, including Pete Docter, Seth MacFarlane, Alex Hirsch, John Musker, and many more. It will be available On Demand in November.

Pencils vs. Pixels is a celebration of the unique magic of 2D hand-drawn animation and an exploration of how the Disney Renaissance of the late 1980s and early 1990s led to an animation boom that was quickly upended by the computer animation revolution that followed. Narrated by Ming-Na Wen, Pencils Vs Pixels features many of the legendary artists who brought these now-classic films to life as they guide us through the last few decades of animation and into the future that’s yet to come.