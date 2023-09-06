TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first US trailer for The Boy and the Heron has finally been revealed online, and you can check it out in the player above. The movie has also officially been given a December 8th release date, and not only will it be going to theaters nationwide, but it will also be coming to IMAX theaters. That’s very exciting for Studio Ghibli fans who had expected it to only get a limited release. The Boy and the Heron has already been released in Japan under the title How Do You Live, and is supposedly the last film from Hayao Miyazaki.

A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.