In case you missed it, a visually stunning trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been released online, and you can check it out in the player above. The preview is expected to be shown on the big screen with The Marvels starting on Thursday. While many blockbusters have been delayed due to the current Hollywood strikes, Apes is still keeping its release date (for now), and will open this Memorial Day.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.