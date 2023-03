The trailer for the series finale of The Owl House is here

A short trailer for the series finale of The Owl House is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. As with the previous Season 3 specials, it will air on Disney Channel before being available on YouTube a few hours later. It premieres April 8th.

In “Watching and Dreaming”–the thrilling finale to Disney Channel’s The Owl House–the fate of everything on the Boiling Isles now rests on the shoulders of Luz, Eda, and King.