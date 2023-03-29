TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

An eye-popping trailer for Genndy Tartakovsky’s Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is now on YouTube, and can be checked out in the player above. The anticipated series premieres on Adult Swim at midnight on May 4th.

The wait is almost over for five-time Emmy® Award-winning Genndy Tartakovsky’s next animated series, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. Fans were treated today to a newly released trailer of the steampunk fantasy tale produced by Cartoon Network Studios. The first two episodes will premiere Thursday, May 4 at midnight on Adult Swim and next day on the streamer. New episodes will debut weekly with encores on Adult Swim and Toonami. The series will roll out globally beginning in LATAM and EMEA on May 5.

Echoing the cinematic artistry of Tartakovsky’s past critically-acclaimed works, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is a supernatural animated-action series that follows a team of heroes who reawaken to fight an ominous force throughout eternity. When the reawakening of our heroes manifests in the bodies of new unsuspecting hosts, they must find a way to protect the world against the prevailing darkness.

“This show is truly a wonder. It shows that in the hands of a creative visionary and an insanely talented team, there’s no limit to the kinds of stories animation can tell,”said Michael Ouweleen, president, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang and Discovery Kids. “By programming this during peak hours and re-airing across multiple dayparts, we are ensuring that all generations of animation fans can see this event-level series.”

“This show was created in my early days at Cartoon Network Studios more than 20 years ago. All the projects we worked on—Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and Sym-Bionic Titan—were like a training ground getting us ready for this series. It took all of that time to finally be able to tackle a show like Unicorn: Warriors Eternal,” said Tartakovsky.

In Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, an evil force is looming across the dark, thick-aired streets of industrial revolution London when a group of heroes dubbed Unicorn are accidentally reawakened in the bodies of teenagers instead of adult hosts they’ve embodied in the past. Melinda, a powerful sorceress, Seng, a cosmic monk, and Edred, a warrior elf. With distorted memories and their magical abilities weakened and fragmented, the trio must work together with help from their steam-powered robot, Copernicus, to unravel the mysteries of their pasts and present that will reveal their path to defeating a timeless threat.

Following the Unicorn: Warriors Eternal program rollout, My Adventures with Superman will also shift its series debut to Adult Swim. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, the DC animated series will debut later this year during Adult Swim’s late-night primetime hours with encores on Toonami and on the streamer. Adult Swim is expanding its hours to meet animation fans where they are by offering best-in-class animation for a multigenerational audience. Adult Swim will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT Monday through Saturday starting May 1.

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is created and directed by Genndy Tartakovsky (Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack), with character designs from Stephen DeStefano (Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal), music by Tyler Bates (Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Guardians of the Galaxy, Samurai Jack), and Joanne Higginbottom (Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Samurai Jack), and sound effects design by Joel Valentine (Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Samurai Jack). The voice cast includes Hazel Doupe as Melinda, Tom Milliganas Edred, and Demari Hunte as Seng.