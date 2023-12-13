TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The online pilot for Hazbin Hotel became a viral sensation when it premiered on YouTube in 2019 (it currently has more than 92 million views), and now fans are finally being rewarded for their patience with a trailer for the first season. Keep in mind this does have a lot of strong language, so viewer discretion is naturally advised. Viewers can check into Hell on Prime Video in January.

GET READY FOR An R-rated, animated musical comedy set in Hell. Yes, you read that right!! Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. Starring Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle, and Joel Perez. Guest starring Broadway veterans Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan), Daphne Rubin-Vega, Patina Miller, and Jessica Vosk. With original music and lyrics from platinum-certified artist Sam Haft and Emmy-nominated Andrew Underberg.