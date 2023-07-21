TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney may have chosen not to have a Marvel Studios panel at SDCC due to the strikes in Hollywood right now, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t timing a new trailer for coincide with it. Last night at midnight a surprise preview for The Marvels was released online, and you can check it out in the player above. This one is a lot more focused on action than the comedy-heavy teaser from earlier this year, though for some this will still look like “Disney+: The Movie” as it focuses on characters from two of the streaming service’s Marvel shows (but hey, at least Goose is back!). The Marvels blast off on November 10th.

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.