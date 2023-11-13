TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The trailer for The Garfield Movie is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. The first minute of the preview is focused on Garfield as a kitten, before moving on to showcase what Chris Pratt’s voice as the titular feline will sound like. The ending announces a contest where fans can submit videos of their pets that could be featured “on the big screen” with the release of the film. The Garfield Movie arrives in theaters this summer.

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.