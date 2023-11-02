TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The trailer for the English language version of The Boy and the Heron is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. As one would expect from Studio Ghibli, the animation looks fantastic, and the voice cast is pretty stacked as well. The film was originally said to be Hayao Miyazaki’s final film, but that may not be the case after all, as the acclaimed director is said to be exploring another potential project. The Boy and the Heron opens wide in the US on December 8th.

Hayao Miyazaki’s first feature film in 10 years, The Boy and the Heron is a hand-drawn, original story written and directed by the Academy Award®-winning director. Produced by Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki, the film features a musical score from Miyazaki’s long-time collaborator Joe Hisaishi. The theme song for the film “Spinning Globe” was penned and performed by global J-pop superstar Kenshi Yonezu.