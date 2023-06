TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens today in 4,313 theatres according to The Numbers. The film is a huge hit with the critics, earning a 95% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Just as visually dazzling and action-packed as its predecessor, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse thrills from start to cliffhanger conclusion.” Box Office Pro predicts a first place weekend for the film with a domestic take of $115 million.