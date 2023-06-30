TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

DreamWorks’ Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is now playing in 3,400 theatres, according to The Numbers. The film is just staying afloat with the critics, earning a 58% score from Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is littered with too much flotsam and jetsam from better animated features to stand as a true original, but its inherent sweetness and lively animation make for likable enough family entertainment”. Box Office Pro predicts a fifth place finish for the weekend with $7.3 million, but a fourth place haul of $10 million for the five-day holiday.