DreamWorks’ Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is now playing in 3,400 theatres, according to The Numbers. The film is just staying afloat with the critics, earning a 58% score from Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is littered with too much flotsam and jetsam from better animated features to stand as a true original, but its inherent sweetness and lively animation make for likable enough family entertainment”. Box Office Pro predicts a fifth place finish for the weekend with $7.3 million, but a fourth place haul of $10 million for the five-day holiday.
