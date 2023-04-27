TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A brand new trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The film marks the first movie in the franchise since 2018’s Bumblebee. It blasts into theaters this summer.

UNITE or FALL. Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.