Godzilla fans are eating good this week, with a Godzilla Minus One now playing in US theaters and a new trailer for the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire arriving during Sunday Night Football last night. The preview features a ton of action, as well as the reveal of…the Son of Kong? The movie arrives in theaters in 2024.

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.