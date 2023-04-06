TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Want to watch fifteen seconds of the upcoming Superman cartoon? Well, here’s your chance, as Adult Swim has released a very short trailer for My Adventures with Superman. In fairness, it is a pretty good fifteen seconds. The series arrives this summer.

Coming this summer to Adult Swim, My Adventures with Superman follows the action-packed, comedic and romantic adventures of Superman and Lois Lane. The series stars Jack Quaid as the voice of Clark Kent, Alice Lee as the voice of Lois Lane, and Ishmael Sahid as the voice of Jimmy Olsen.