TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. Despite being a sequel to a movie that came out more than twenty years ago, this looks extremely similar to the original (the same can’t be said for Ginger’s voice, which for many is going to sound…off). It breaks into Netflix this Christmas.

It’s Go Time! For Ginger and the flock, all is at stake when the dangers of the human world come home to roost; they’ll stop at nothing even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk to save chicken-kind. This time, they’re breaking in!