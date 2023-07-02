TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The Fourth of July weekend saw the release of the hotly anticipated Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but despite the franchise branding and the promise of Harrison Ford donning his iconic fedora one last time, it opened to “only” $60 million according to studio estimates (it’s possible that number could go down once actuals come in tomorrow). That wouldn’t be so terrible for most summer tentpoles, but Dial of Destiny represents a blockbuster Disney had in development for years, and an expensive one to boot, with a reported production budget of as much as $300 million, depending on your sources.

Many will be quick to point to Indiana Jones dooming himself to the Temple of Doom after a Cannes premiere brought in a number of mixed reviews. This was clearly something Disney wasn’t counting on, as if anything such a debut would indicate that they had strong confidence in what they were selling. However, that may not be the only thing we can blame here. After all, look at The Flash, a film which absolutely dazzled critics and audiences with its lavish CinemaCon presentation before it too fizzled financially. That movie, unlike Destiny, also had to overcome a number of its own hurdles, including star Ezra Miller creating a lot of negative headlines last year, and Warner Bros. telling audiences in advance that the film “wouldn’t count” towards the superhero world going forward as they look to fully reboot everything DC in 2025. Nevertheless, good hype is nothing to sneeze at, and The Flash had that in spades going in. And it still failed.

This marks the first Indiana Jones outing since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. A fifth film was quickly announced with an intended 2017 date, but obviously, that didn’t happen, with the movie constantly getting pushed back. Spielberg left the director’s chair, leaving Logan director James Mangold to take the helm. That concept sounded good on paper, at least, but it also resulted in an Indiana Jones film in which its titular character struggles to come to terms with his own mortality. That’s a hard sell when you’re trying to bring in a summer crowd craving escapism.

People can say whatever they want about George Lucas, but the man knew what he was making when he produced Indiana Jones movies. He always viewed as them as kid-friendly entertainment, even with the long-delayed Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008 (which, for the record, opened to $100 million, a far cry from what we’re witnessing this weekend). Dial of Destiny was aiming specifically for an older demographic with its marketing–notice we don’t have the typical fast food promotion this time–and that may or may not be hurting its numbers.

Can Indiana Jones find legs? Unfortunately, that seems somewhat unlikely. Yes, it will get a boost from Independence Day on Tuesday, but just one week later, the latest Mission: Impossible opens, and is probably going to take its audience with it.

Also opening this weekend was DreamWorks Animation’s Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, but it seems the overall lack of marketing for this resulted in people not even knowing it was coming out. Kraken opened to just $5.2 million, which obviously isn’t very good. Did Universal dump this one in the hopes of it becoming streaming content for Peacock down the road? Budget information seems unavailable at this point, but it’s unlikely it broke the bank, as trailers showcased a “cartoony” look for the film which looked appealing, but also most likely cheaper than many of the studio’s past efforts.

The good news for Ruby is that audiences like the movie. The bad news is they don’t like it as much as the other animated films currently playing. Gillman was beaten by both Across the Spider-Verse and Elemental this weekend, and if we want to say something positive about the box office right now, it’s that the Pixar romance is proving to be quite leggy. Word of mouth is helping it immensely, which is great considering its disappointing opening. Elemental should cross the $100 million mark by next Friday. Spider-Verse currently has a massive $339 million in the bank. Wow.

Final figures are due tomorrow.