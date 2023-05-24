TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A brand new trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s Ruby Gilman, Teenage Kraken is now online, showcasing more of the movie’s unique art style. It arrives in theaters on June 30th (where it will face off against Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny).

This summer, DreamWorks Animation dives into the turbulent waters of high school with a hilarious, heartfelt action comedy about a shy teenager who discovers that she’s part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed.