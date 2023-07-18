TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The new trailer for Illumination’s Migration is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. As is often the case with trailer for animated movies from Universal, its runs three whole minutes, so viewers should be warned of potential spoilers. It arrives in theaters everywhere this Christmas Holiday.

The Mallard family is in a bit of rut. While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids—teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen—the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica.

As the Mallards make their way South for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends and accomplish more than they ever thought possible, while teaching them more about each other—and themselves—than they ever imagined.