TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Pixar’s Elemental opens today in 4,035 theatres according to The Numbers. There are more critics praising the movie than hating on it, with its Rotten Tomatoes score at 75%. Their consensus: “Elemental may not satisfy as fully as the greatest Pixar pictures, but it remains a solid story told with dazzling visual flair.” Box Office Pro predicts a second place finish this weekend with a $33 million opening.