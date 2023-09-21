TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney has released a trailer for their much-anticipated live-action/animated short Once Upon a Studio, which will feature hundreds of cameos from various classic characters to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. Although previously announced to premiere theatrically with Wish in November, it will now be shown on ABC on October 15th as part of The Wonderful World of Disney. The reasons for this change are unknown, with some speculation that Wish might get pushed back due to the current strikes in Hollywood.

An all-star ensemble of beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios come together in “Once Upon a Studio” for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary.

Featuring 543 Disney characters from more than 85 feature-length and short films, “Once Upon a Studio” welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation—to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements. Directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy and produced by Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen, “Once Upon a Studio” makes it broadcast debut on ABC on Oct. 15, 2023.