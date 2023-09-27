Chris Pine is up to no good in new Wish trailer

With the movie less than two months away, Disney has finally released a new trailer for Wish, which heavily focuses on Chris Pine’s King Magnifico who, unlike Prince Hans in Frozen, doesn’t seem to be doing a very good job of hiding that he is evil. The much-anticipated film arrives in theaters this Thanksgiving.

Be careful what you WISH for! Revealed today are additional members of the film’s voice cast, who join previously announced cast members Ariana DeBose, who voices 17-year-old heroine Asha; Chris Pine, who lends his voice to the formidable King Magnifico; and Alan Tudyk, who provides the memorable voice of Asha’s pet goat, Valentino.

Cast members include: Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, the wife and sounding board of King Magnifico; Victor Garber as Asha’s grandfather, Sabino, who—at 100 years old—is patiently waiting for his wish to be granted; and Natasha Rothwell as Asha’s loving and supportive mom, Sakina.

Plus, Asha’s tight-knit group of confidants, protectors and forever friends: Jennifer Kumiyama as Asha’s dearest friend, Dahlia, who’s an accomplished baker and unofficial leader of their group; Evan Peters as the strong guy with a big heart and bigger yawn, Simon; Harvey Guillén as Gabo, who may be cynical, but he has a heart of gold; Ramy Youseff as Safi, who’s plagued by allergies; Niko Vargas as Asha’s joyful, always smiling buddy, Hal; Della Saba as the seemingly shy teenager, Bazeema, who’s full of surprises; and Jon Rudnitsky as Asha’s rosy-cheeked, wiggly-eared pal, Dario.