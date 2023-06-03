TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Mockbuster giant Asylum is seemingly trying to cash in on the new live-action Little Mermaid from Disney, and while that movie might be getting a mixed response from critics and audiences alike, it’s probably still going to be a bigger hit than this film, which looks an extended video game cutscene from 20 years ago. For those who enjoy such oddities, there is a trailer which you can watch in the player above, which has characters looking like they’re going through actual physical pain when they speak and seems to be a beat-for-beat “remake” of the Mouse House’s animated classic.