A very brief teaser (which is essentially just a vague plot summary) for Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron has been revealed, and can be checked out in the player above. A full trailer arrives on Wednesday. The movie, titled How Do You Live in Japan, got much press for not having any previews released in its native country, but that obviously won’t be the case in America. It comes to select US theaters this fall.