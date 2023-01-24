The nominees for the 95th Annual Academy Awards have been revealed. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, The Sea Beast and Turning Red will compete for the Best Animated Feature trophy.
Other animated related category nominees are listed below, and the full list can be found at the Oscars website. Winners will be announced in a ceremony on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goidman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
The Sea Beast
Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
Turning Red
Dome Shi and Lindsey Collins
VISUAL EFFECTS
All Quiet On The Western Front
Frank Petzoid, Viktor Molier, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
The Batman
Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuoy
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
Charle Mackesy and Matthew Freud
The Flying Sailor
Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
Ice Merchants
João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
My Year Of Dicks
Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It
Lachlan Pendragon
PICTURE
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle Of Sadness
Women Talking
Anime treated like trash again but even with that this is a great animated film list this year.
But--rescue rangers rejected for too much live action but marcel the shell with just as much live action gets a nod?
Something doesn't add up.
forever88 years, all the Best Actor nominees are first timers.
(DUH!)
Released in LA and new york theatres to ironic count for oscars same as luca and turning red.
Old trick studios have done for decades. Yes, it counts as a theatre film.