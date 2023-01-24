The nominees for the 95th Annual Academy Awards have been revealed. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, The Sea Beast and Turning Red will compete for the Best Animated Feature trophy.

Other animated related category nominees are listed below, and the full list can be found at the Oscars website. Winners will be announced in a ceremony on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goidman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast
Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red
Dome Shi and Lindsey Collins

VISUAL EFFECTS
All Quiet On The Western Front
Frank Petzoid, Viktor Molier, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

Avatar: The Way Of Water
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

The Batman
Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuoy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

ANIMATED SHORT FILM
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
Charle Mackesy and Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor
Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Ice Merchants
João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

My Year Of Dicks
Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It
Lachlan Pendragon

PICTURE
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle Of Sadness
Women Talking