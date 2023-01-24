COMMENTS TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The nominees for the 95th Annual Academy Awards have been revealed. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, The Sea Beast and Turning Red will compete for the Best Animated Feature trophy.

Other animated related category nominees are listed below, and the full list can be found at the Oscars website. Winners will be announced in a ceremony on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goidman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast

Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red

Dome Shi and Lindsey Collins

VISUAL EFFECTS

All Quiet On The Western Front

Frank Petzoid, Viktor Molier, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

Avatar: The Way Of Water

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

The Batman

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuoy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick

Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse

Charle Mackesy and Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor

Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Ice Merchants

João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

My Year Of Dicks

Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

Lachlan Pendragon

PICTURE

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle Of Sadness

Women Talking