TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro stop-motion version of Pinocchio is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. Be warned that it’s a very brief tease, consisting only of what appears to be a clip from the film’s opening featuring Ewan McGregor’s cricket narrator. Pinocchio will become real on Netflix this Christmas.

Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reimagines the classic Italian tale of PINOCCHIO in a stop-motion musical adventure. Follow the mischievous adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world. Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, the film features an all-star voice cast with Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto, and introducing Gregory Mann as Pinocchio.

Other cast includes Finn Wolfhard, Academy Award® winner Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, with Academy Award® winner Christoph Waltz and Academy Award® winner Tilda Swinton. GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO coming to Netflix this December.