Sunrise has made available publicly the full Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Prologue, which can be viewed above courtesy of Sunrise’s Gundam.Info YouTube channel.

The 25 minute feature establishes the setting and some of the backstory to the forthcoming Gundam series, which is the first mainline title in the franchise since Iron-Blooded Orphans in 2015. The Prologue had its world premiere screening in Japan on July 14 followed by a North American premiere at the San Diego Comic Con on July 21.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury will premiere in late October and is scheduled to be simulcasted outside of Japan.