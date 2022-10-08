TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Below is a five-episode documentary series released by Riot Games called Bridging the Rift. It chronicles the development of Arcane, the groundbreaking animated series based in Riot Games’ League of Legends video game that has gone on to garner near universal acclaim and accolades, including the Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program, since the first season premiered in November 2021.

Note: Bridging the Rift contains spoilers to the first season of Arcane and includes strong language.