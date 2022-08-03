Watch the first four minutes of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The prologue for Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie has just been released on YouTube, and you can check it out in the player above. The film arrives on Netflix on Friday.

Post-apocalyptic chaos runs rampant. Where are we? WHEN are we? Traveling from the future, Casey Jones has one mission: find the key that stops the Krang to save the world! But he’ll need the cowabunga crew’s help in this epically awesome adventure based on the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. August 5th on Netflix!