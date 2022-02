TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

An action-packed first trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion has been released online, and you can check it out in the player above. You like dinosaurs? Well, you’ll get plenty of them here. Featuring the main casts of both the original and new trilogies, the movie looks to take Dominion over the box office on June 10th.

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.