The first trailer forĀ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now online, and you can watch it in the player above. Rather than be the flashy preview one would normally expect, this first look is largely somber, reflecting the unexpected passing of star Chadwick Boseman in 2020 (even the Marvel Studios logo is presented differently here to fit the tone). The sequel to the superhero smash hit opens in theaters everywhere this November.