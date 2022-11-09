TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The full trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is now online for your viewing pleasure, and you can check it out in the player above. The stop-motion animation continues to look beautiful, and the film is already generating awards buzz following some early screenings (even if this is the third movie about Pinocchio this year). It opens in limited theaters this month before arriving on Netflix in December.

People are sometimes afraid of what they don’t know… From the mind of Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and award-winning stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson, GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO is a story you think you may know… but you don’t. In select theaters November and on Netflix December 9.