For the first time in 95-years, Disney has produced an Oswald The Lucky Rabbit animated short, which can be viewed above. Simply titled Oswald The Lucky Rabbit, it was developed and released as part of the company’s 100 Years of Wonder festivities ahead of the official 100th anniversary.

The one-minute short was directed by Eric Goldberg, who also animated alongside Mark Henn and Randy Haycock. Goldberg, Henn, and Haycock were also making a new Mickey Mouse short at the same time, Mickey in a Minute, which is featured in the Mickey: The Story of a Mouse documentary on Disney+.

The last Oswald The Lucky Rabbit short produced by Disney was The Sky Scrapper, released back on September 3, 1928.