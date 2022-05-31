TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Pinocchio is now online. Despite being a Disney+ release, this certainly looks like a full theatrical film from what’s shown here, a with a budgett to match. It arrives on streaming for “Disney+ Day” on September 8th.

Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana (and her marionette Sabina), Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.