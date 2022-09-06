TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Fans of acclaimed stop-motion animation director Henry Selick are in for a treat as the trailer for his new film Wendell and Wild is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. It’s his first movie since 2009’s Oscar-nominated Coraline. Filled with all of the weirdness you would expect from the people involved, Wendell and Wild (which has been rated PG-13) arrives on Netflix soon.

From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick (director of The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline) and Jordan Peele (Nope, Us, Get Out) comes the story of Kat (Lyric Ross), a troubled teen haunted by her past, who must confront her personal demons, Wendell & Wild (played by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele) to start a new life in her old hometown. Wendell & Wild also stars Angela Bassett, James Hong, and Ving Rhames.