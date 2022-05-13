TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The trailer for director Phil Tippet’s stop-motion animated horror film Mad God is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. Please note that while not technically having an NSFW label on it the preview contains imagery which could be disturbing for some viewers. The movie, which is already earning glowing reviews, arrives on Shudder this summer.

Follow The Assassin through a forbidding world of tortured souls, decrepit bunkers, and wretched monstrosities forged from the most primordial horrors of the subconscious mind. Directed by Phil Tippett (Star Wars, Jurassic Park), the world’s pre-eminent stop motion animator, every set, creature, and effigy in this macabre masterpiece is hand-crafted and painstakingly animated using traditional stop-motion techniques.