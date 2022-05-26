TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

In case you missed it when it first dropped, the full trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is now online, and features all of the action and comedy you would expect it to. It also features the first look at Christian Bale’s villain. The movie launches into theaters this July.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor goes on a journey of self-discovery where he encounters old friends, new adventures, and the surprising return of his ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster…who has become the new wielder of his powerful hammer!