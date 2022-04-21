TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A spectacular final trailer for Lightyear has been released online, and can be viewed out in the player above. Despite some speculation that Disney was going to send the movie straight to streaming after they did so with Pixar’s Turning Red earlier this year, this preview does confirm that Lightyear is in fact getting a theatrical run. It is set to launch this June.

The definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.