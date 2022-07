TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first official trailer forĀ Shazam: Fury of the Gods has arrived online after premiering at Comic-Con, and you can check it out in the player above. Like the original 2019 film, it looks like it has a pretty lighthearted tone. It arrives in theaters this Christmas, just days after a little movie calledĀ Avatar: The Way of Water opens.