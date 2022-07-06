TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The trailer for Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. Although the show ended prematurely–with its 26 episode Season 2 order being cut in half to just 13–fans will hopefully be able to find closure with this film, which looks to be a series finale of sorts. It rises on Netflix August 5th.

Casey Jones throws the world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles upside down when he arrives in a portal from the future. His mission? To prevent the invasion of the Krang, who have taken over the world in his timeline. But they prove to be more powerful than anyone could’ve anticipated, placing Leo’s newly appointed leadership skills to the ultimate test.