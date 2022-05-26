TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first preview for Andor is now online, and even if you feel like you’ve had enough Star Wars spin-offs by now, this preview is intense enough to get you excited regardless. The series–which has already been greenlit for a second season–will arrive on Disney+ on August 31st.

The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.