TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney and Lucasfilm have finally released a teaser trailer for the highly anticipated limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which can be viewed above.

Set ten years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the series chronicles a period during Obi-Wan Kenobi’s exile on Tatooine, watch from afar the growth of a young Luke Skywalker. Meanwhile, the Empire and Darth Vader look to eradicate what little Jedi remain in the galaxy and have dispatched their Inquisitors to hunt them down.

The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the title character from the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Also reprising the roles they last played roughly seventeen years ago are Joel Edgerton as Luke’s uncle Owen Lars, Bonnie Piesse as Luke’s aunt Beru Whitesun Lars, and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. Rupert Friend will play The Grand Inquisitor, first seen in the Star Wars Rebels animated series, along with Sung Kang as The Fifth Brother. New to the Star Wars universe are Moses Ingram as Reva, The Third Sister and Indira Varma as an Imperial officer. Other cast members will include Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Simone Kessell, and filmmaker Benny Safdie.

The entirety of the series will be directed by Deborah Chow and written by Joby Harold. Obi-Wan Kenobi will take its “first step into a larger world” on Disney+ beginning May 25, the 45th anniversary of the release of the original Star Wars.