The first trailer for Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The stop-motion animation looks pretty impressive here, which should make fans of the director happy. It arrives on Netflix in December.

Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion film directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world.