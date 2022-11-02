TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The majestic new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. True to form, it looks like mega-director James Cameron has truly spared no expense here. The sequel arrives in theaters this Christmas.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.