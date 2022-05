The DC League of Super-Pets must fetch their masters in new trailer

The full trailer forĀ DC League of Super-Pets is now online, and it looks as wacky and silly as you would expect it to. The movie was originally set for release this Memorial Day, but has been pushed back to late July.

When a villain kidnaps his beloved owner Superman, Krypto the Super-Dog must enlist the aid of his fellow pet friends to come to his rescue…and quite possibly save the world in the process.