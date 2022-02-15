TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The trailer for Disney+’s upcoming live-action Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie is now online, and it’s…probably not what you’re expecting it to be. It’s full of meta-humor, blink-and-you’ll-miss-them cameos, and a (pretty funny) extended gag making fun of motion-capture animation. The “all-new movie that’s never been made before based on an existing IP” arrives on streaming May 20th.

Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale, meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life.